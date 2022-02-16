Warm & breezy Wednesday; First Alert Thursday for strong and severe storms

Happy Wednesday! Get ready for a warm & breezy 36 hours.

Not nearly as chilly this morning as we are waking up in the 30s, 40s and even some low 50s. Winds picked up overnight along with clouds, which will keep us warmer throughout the rest of the day today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds early today before we become more overcast this afternoon. Winds will stay gusty, from the south at 20 to 30 mph. A few showers will be possible this evening, but the better chance for that will be overnight into Thursday morning. High temperatures this afternoon will be into the upper 60s!

The First Alert is out for Thursday due to the potential at strong and severe storms during the afternoon and evening. The timing for storms looks to be mostly during the afternoon and evening, mainly 2pm to 9pm. Right now, it looks as though straight-line wind gusts and heavy rainfall are the primary threats, but all forms of severe weather will be possible, including quick spin-up tornadoes. The forcing with the system will likely be a little farther to the north which may limit the strength of our storms. Either way, temperatures will be warm again, climbing towards 70-degrees. It will be a very breezy day with wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph possible. I would expect a Wind Advisory to be issued.

The cold front, which brings this these, will fully move through by midnight Friday which will drop temperatures drastically for Friday morning. Friday stays chilly, with temperatures into the mid to upper 40s and sunshine. From there, it will be beautiful for the weekend as we expect sunshine and temperatures below normal into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

