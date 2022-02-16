TVL Producer goes behind the scenes of the musical ‘Rent’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The musical “Rent” is hitting the stage in Huntsville soon and as someone who has been singing along to “Seasons of Love” since I was about 10, I’m very excited to see the show.

Before the curtains are drawn on opening night, I took a trip to rehearsals to learn more about the show and see if I have what it takes to be in the iconic number, “La Vie Bohème”.

The award-winning musical by Jonathan Larson follows a year in the life of a diverse group of friends who are struggling to make it as artists and musicians in New York during the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the late ‘80s.

Brianna Alexander is part of the ensemble in the show and can also be seen playing Mark’s mom. She says being part of the ‘Rent’ legacy is what makes the show.

“It’s been awesome to be absorbed in the legacy that is ‘Rent’,” Alexander says. “I mean, it has such an iconic trail behind it of amazing actors and writers, directors, producers... it’s amazing to be part of that legacy. It’s been even more amazing to establish our own legacy with IMP and with each other.”

Follow along as the young bohemians try to navigate their dreams and their loves alongside life’s biggest struggles.

The show begins Thursday, February 17 and runs through Sunday, February 20. Tickets are now on sale at IMPHuntsville.org.

