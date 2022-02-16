Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Man killed after leaving vehicle during argument

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a domestic dispute led to the death of a man Tuesday night in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a scene of a man hit by a vehicle at 8:28 p.m. on Feb. 15. They say 39-year-old Joseph Lester Campbell had left a vehicle after they pulled off the roadway during a domestic dispute. Police say after Campbell left the vehicle they were struck by an oncoming vehicle and was killed, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened on the westbound lane of I-565, according to police. The driver of the vehicle that struck Campbell stayed on the scene and no charges are expected at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal I-65 wreck in Morgan County
1 dead after wreck involving 18-wheeler, pedestrian on I-65 near Tennessee River Bridge
Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Morgan County brush fire
Woman killed in Morgan County brush fire identified
Police lights
One dead in wreck on I-565 involving pedestrian, vehicle
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old

Latest News

Huntsville city COVID-19 update
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
48 Follow-Up - Feb. 15, 2022
A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she willingly abused a child.
Lauderdale County woman facing child abuse charge