Man killed after leaving vehicle during argument

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a domestic dispute led to the death of a man Tuesday night in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a scene of a man hit by a vehicle at 8:28 p.m. on Feb. 15. They say 39-year-old Joseph Lester Campbell had left a vehicle after they pulled off the roadway during a domestic dispute. Police say after Campbell left the vehicle they were struck by an oncoming vehicle and was killed, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened on the westbound lane of I-565, according to police. The driver of the vehicle that struck Campbell stayed on the scene and no charges are expected at this time.

