Muscle Shoals Middle School honors student critically injured in wreck

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - All of the chairs in the Muscle Shoals Middle School band room are all empty but one chair will stay empty until one student returns.

“We hope to see him sooner rather than later and we’ll still keep his spot open for him when he gets back. We can’t wait to see him back,” said band director, Daniel Seay.

13-year-old Tidus Hollander was critically injured in a crash involving a Sheffield Utilities truck in Colbert County on Saturday. The car that he was riding collided with the truck. Right now, he is still at UAB Hospital.

This is the second time in the last week that a student in the Muscle Shoals City School District has been involved in a serious car wreck. A freshman at Muscle Shoals High School, Harley Scruggs, died in a wreck on Feb. 5.

Students, facility and staff wore Hollander’s favorite color green to honor him.

“Tidus has made an impact on so many people just as an eighth-grader in such a positive way that this unfortunate thing that’s happened to him is something that affects everybody,” said Seay.

A student that his band director calls witty and hard working.

“He sits first chair in our trumpet section in the eighth grade and he does a really good job at playing.” said Seay.

They are hoping he makes a triumphant return.

“Just keep on trucking. You can make it and we love you. Hope to see you soon,” said Seay.

