Man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who pleaded to the murder of his girlfriend has been sentenced Wednesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Bernandino Matias was 19-years-old when he murdered 16-year-old Austin High School student Tania Rico. He pled guilty back in December 2021 to the crime. On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Matias was sentenced to life in prison by a Morgan County judge.

The sentencing comes almost three years after Rico was found dead in her apartment with stab wounds to the throat after she didn’t show up to classes at Austin High School.

“It didn’t take very long to develop Mr. Matias as a suspect in the case. He had fled to Knoxville, he had been transported to Knoxville by a relative,” said Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson.

Anderson says Matias was caught by Knoxville police and then interviewed by Decatur Police in Knoxville. During the interview, he gave a very detailed written and taped confession. Anderson says Matias and Rico had been dating for several years, and Matias was even living at Rico’s home for a period of time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.