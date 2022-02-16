Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend

Bernandino Matias
Bernandino Matias(Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who pleaded to the murder of his girlfriend has been sentenced Wednesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Bernandino Matias was 19-years-old when he murdered 16-year-old Austin High School student Tania Rico. He pled guilty back in December 2021 to the crime. On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Matias was sentenced to life in prison by a Morgan County judge.

The sentencing comes almost three years after Rico was found dead in her apartment with stab wounds to the throat after she didn’t show up to classes at Austin High School.

“It didn’t take very long to develop Mr. Matias as a suspect in the case. He had fled to Knoxville, he had been transported to Knoxville by a relative,” said Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson.

Anderson says Matias was caught by Knoxville police and then interviewed by Decatur Police in Knoxville. During the interview, he gave a very detailed written and taped confession. Anderson says Matias and Rico had been dating for several years, and Matias was even living at Rico’s home for a period of time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal I-65 wreck in Morgan County
1 dead after wreck involving 18-wheeler, pedestrian on I-65 near Tennessee River Bridge
Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Police lights
One dead in wreck on I-565 involving pedestrian, vehicle
Morgan County brush fire
Woman killed in Morgan County brush fire identified
Caleb Druckemiller
Lauderdale County man allegedly attacks grandmother with pipe wrench

Latest News

Gogue confirmed as Auburn University’s interim president after Leath departure
Auburn University expanding into Huntsville
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Huntsville city COVID-19 update
WATCH LIVE: Huntsville COVID-19 community update