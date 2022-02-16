Madison Police detective testifies Reese Jones admitted to shooting his wife on 911 call

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It was a teary entrance for Reese Jones into a Madison County courtroom Wednesday.

Judge Demos denied the bond request on Wednesday. (WAFF)

Jones has been in the Madison County Jail since he was arrested and charged with capital murder at the end of January.

He is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Erin.

Wednesday Judge Patricia Demos held a preliminary hearing at the Madison County Courthouse.

Madison Police Detective Danny Pettus was called to the stand.

Pettus told the judge and courtroom that Reese Jones, frantic and hysterically, called 911 on January 30 and told the dispatcher he shot his wife and asked for first responders to get there quickly.

When officers got to the home in Madison on Philadelphia Drive, Pettus says body camera footage showed Erin laying on the ground, face down with her one year old daughter on top of her.

Pettus says the baby was crying and had some blood on her clothes. A Madison Police sergeant tried to revive Erin, but was unsuccessful. The baby was not injured.

As Madison Police officers were putting Jones into a patrol car, Pettus testified that Jones said quote, “they will do an autopsy and find out I shot my wife.”

After obtaining a search warrant, officers recovered a pistol and shell casing, a home security camera and Jones and his wife’s cell phones.

Pettus says Jones was brought to the Madison Police Department for processing, and while there, Pettus says he banged his head repeatedly against the ground of the holding cell until he was bleeding.

Pettus also also answered questions from the defense, and told the courtroom he spoke with the victims’ friends and family who said Erin said her husband was struggling with PTSD and alcoholism.

While at Madison Police, Pettus says Jones told an officer who served in the Air Force and was almost hit by a rocket, and that he shouldn’t have survived.

He added that Erin’s brother said that Jones once said he wanted to kill himself with a pistol.

Jones’ defense attorney says Jones worked as a defense contractor at Lockheed Martin.

The defense attorney asked the judge to grant Jones bond, saying he is not a flight risk and his brother and father could live with him.

The judge denied the request.

The Madison County District Attorney’s Office spokesman says the next step is for Jones to go before a Grand Jury, where they expect he will be indicted.

Once indicted, his case will be heard in Madison County Circuit Court under judge Alan Mann.

