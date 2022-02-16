Deals
Lauderdale County woman facing child abuse charge

A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she willingly abused a child.
A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she willingly abused a child.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she willingly abused a child.

Florence Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Lynn Barnett was arrested on Feb. 11. She is now facing one count of child abuse and one charge of third-degree domestic violence. According to court documents, Barnett willfully abused or beat a four-year-old child. The documents also say Barnett threatened or forced the child to make her eat makeup.

On Tuesday, she entered a not guilty plea in Lauderdale County Circuit Court.

Barnett was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

