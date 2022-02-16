Deals
Lauderdale County teen allegedly attacks grandmother with pipe wrench

Caleb Druckemiller
Caleb Druckemiller(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department)
By Charles Montgomery and Kevin Taylor
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF’s news partner at the Times Daily reported a teen from Lauderdale County allegedly attacked his grandmother with a pipe wrench on Saturday.

Caleb Dakota Druckemiller,18, allegedly attacked his grandmother after a verbal argument became physical. Druckemiller’s grandmother claims that she was punched and hit in the head repeatedly in the head with a wrench.

After being chased through her home, the grandmother barricaded herself in her bedroom. After Druckemiller attempted to break through the door, the grandmother escaped through a window and called 911 from a friend’s house.

Deputies from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department entered the home and took Druckemiller into custody. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, menacing and third-degree criminal mischief. Druckemiller is being held In the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $60,400 bond.

The grandmother was treated at North Alabama Medical Center and released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

