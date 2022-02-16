Kicks for Kids: Free shoes for hundreds of students in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Kids at Athens Elementary iAcademy have a new pep in their step.

Hundreds of students arrived at school on Wednesday in their typical school clothes but will be leaving with a brand new pair of shoes and five pairs of socks.

It’s all part of the Listerhill Foundation Kicks for Kids Shoe Drop program. The organization provides shoes and socks to thousands of people around Alabama and Tennessee every year.

“This is having an immediate impact on our kids. It’s building their confidence, it’s leveling the playing field for all 400 of our students. It’s a really important element of their success in school every day,” said Principal Amanda Tedford.

Listerhill is working to make a shoe drop at every school in the community. To learn more about how you can get involved, visit the Kicks for Kids website, here.

