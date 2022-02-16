HPD responding to deadly wreck on I-565 involving pedestrian, vehicle

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police officers are responding to a deadly wreck Tuesday night involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on I-565.

According to HPD, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The wreck occurred on WB I-565 at the Greenbriar exit in Madison around 8:30 p.m.

Officers have issued a traffic alert and the Alabama Department of Transportation is assisting with diverting traffic onto Exit 7 to go back toward Highway 20.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes at this time.

