First National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day; SROs making a difference

Tuesday, Feb. 15 is the first National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day!

Tuesday is the first National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day. There are 18 serving in Madison County Schools. (WAFF)

It is so new that some SROs WAFF talked to didn’t even know about it. These police officers do a whole lot more than make sure students are safe.

“We’re mentors, teachers, big brothers and big sisters,” SRO Travion Ragland said.

School Resource Officers’ primary mission is to make sure students are safe, but there’s so much more to the job.

“I don’t have kids of my own, and now I have over 3,000 kids. And that’s what wakes me up in the morning,” SRO Sonya Massey said.

Madison County has 18 SROs working the halls across the district every day.

“The kids really open up to us. They don’t see us as robots, they see us as actual people. And that’s a big step, especially this day and age in law enforcement, it’s hard to get through to the community. The kids go home, talk to their parents and say, oh are SRO does this, whether it be coaching, teaching class,” SRO Andrew Lancaster said.

Andrew Lancaster has been an SRO for Madison County for five years, He currently serves Sparkman Middle School.

Lancaster says student safety is his top priority, and he takes part in regular training to be prepared for any threats against the school.

“We actually have had a threat where it went to a lockdown immediately, and you can actually see the terror in these kids. It’s very nerve wracking, because the first instance is, how am I going to protect all of these kids? But your training kicks in,” he explained.

Sparkman 9 principal Marcia McCants is very grateful to have an SRO in the school.

“Not all schools in Alabama have fulltime SROs, but here in north Alabama we take that very seriously and I’m glad that they have invested their time and their finances in the right places,” McCants said.

“Just know your kids are safe, they’re our top priority. Your concerns are our concerns. Whatever we can do to make it easier for them to understand, we’re here for,” Lancaster said.

