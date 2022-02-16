Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Auburn University expanding into Huntsville

Gogue confirmed as Auburn University’s interim president after Leath departure
Gogue confirmed as Auburn University’s interim president after Leath departure
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Auburn University is expanding its footprint into the Rocket City with the acquisition of a new research facility located in the Cummings Research Park.

The university reached an agreement with LogiCore Corp. to purchase two buildings with more than 40,000 square feet of space situated on a nine-acre parcel of land on Voyager Way. The new space is located within minutes of Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9 entrance and near many of Auburn’s research partners in defense, aerospace, law enforcement and biotech sectors.

According to the university, the facility will significantly expand Auburn’s presence in the fastest-growing tech hub in the country, establishing a permanent foundation from which Auburn can leverage its regional reputation and thriving public-private partnerships into unprecedented national prestige and influence.

The new buildings are designed to foster a new era of interagency and interdisciplinary collaboration necessary to secure the nation into the next century, according to school officials. The facility will serve as a state-of-the-art research space, collaboration engine and conference center. The schools will focus on its expertise and next-generation resources on the defense, aerospace and law enforcement agencies that call Redstone Arsenal home.

“This is a defining moment for Auburn University and the Huntsville community where today meets tomorrow,” said Jim Weyhenmeyer, university vice president for research and economic development. “This facility will fast-track connections that change the world through our valued research partnerships.”

If you would like to see a render of the new building you can click on this link.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal I-65 wreck in Morgan County
1 dead after wreck involving 18-wheeler, pedestrian on I-65 near Tennessee River Bridge
Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Morgan County brush fire
Woman killed in Morgan County brush fire identified
Caleb Druckemiller
Lauderdale County man allegedly attacks grandmother with pipe wrench

Latest News

Kicks for Kids at iAcademy at Athens Elementary School
Kicks for Kids: Free shoes for hundreds of students in Athens
Police lights graphic
1 injured in wreck involving pedestrian, car in Morgan County
Judge Demos denied the bond request on Wednesday.
Madison Police detective testifies Reese Jones admitted to shooting his wife on 911 call
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites