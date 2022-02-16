Deals
2 injured in crash on Highway 251 in Limestone County

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two women are injured in a car crash on Alabama Highway 251 Wednesday afternoon.

According to East Limestone County Fire, both women were injured in the head-on collision involving a car and an SUV. Authorities say they were airlifted to a hospital.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, confirms the crash resulted in roadway blockage on Highway 251 near Wooley Springs Road in Limestone County around 2:33 p.m. ALEA says the road will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area at the time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

