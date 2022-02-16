2 injured in crash on Highway 251 in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two women are injured in a car crash on Alabama Highway 251 Wednesday afternoon.

According to East Limestone County Fire, both women were injured in the head-on collision involving a car and an SUV. Authorities say they were airlifted to a hospital.

Head on collision with entrapment at 251@Mays memorial. 2 patients flown. pic.twitter.com/16xGLcXdtG — EastLimestoneFire (@ELFDStation17) February 16, 2022

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, confirms the crash resulted in roadway blockage on Highway 251 near Wooley Springs Road in Limestone County around 2:33 p.m. ALEA says the road will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area at the time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.