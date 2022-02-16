1 injured in wreck involving pedestrian, car in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured Tuesday night after a car wreck on I-67 involving a pedestrian and a car.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on I-67, south of New Center Road. Deputies say one person was flown to the hospital by an Air Evac.

Sommerville and Priceville Police Departments assisted with this car wreck.

