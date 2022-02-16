Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

1 injured in wreck involving pedestrian, car in Morgan County

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured Tuesday night after a car wreck on I-67 involving a pedestrian and a car.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on I-67, south of New Center Road. Deputies say one person was flown to the hospital by an Air Evac.

Sommerville and Priceville Police Departments assisted with this car wreck.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Body found in submerged vehicle after Sunday night crash
Morgan County brush fire
Woman killed in Morgan County brush fire identified
Fatal I-65 wreck in Morgan County
1 dead after wreck involving 18-wheeler, pedestrian on I-65 near Tennessee River Bridge
Several crews are on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
Multiple crews respond to business fire

Latest News

Police lights
HPD responding to deadly wreck on I-565 involving pedestrian, vehicle
Tuesday is the first National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day. There are 18 serving in...
First National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day; SROs making a difference
Honoring Muscle Shoals student
Muscle Shoals Middle School honors student critically injured in wreck
Caleb Druckemiller
Lauderdale County man allegedly attacks grandmother with pipe wrench