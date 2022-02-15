Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Windy and warm through Thursday morning

WAFF 10 day weather
WAFF 10 day weather(WAFF)
By Brad Travis
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Windy and warm through Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will be around 70 degrees until a cold front moves in Thursday afternoon.

We continue with a First Alert for Thursday for the possibility of strong gusty winds and locally heavy rain. There is an outside chance for isolated damaging winds with some of the storms Thursday afternoon and evening so just remain weather alert. 

Much cooler air will move in for Friday with highs in the 40s with a strong north wind. Over the weekend it stays dry with highs back in the 50s on Saturday and lower 60s Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Body found in submerged vehicle after Sunday night crash
Morgan County brush fire
Woman killed in Morgan County brush fire
Several crews are on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
Multiple crews respond to business fire
Juvenile killed after shooting in Fayetteville

Latest News

Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Sunshine & 60s this afternoon ahead of a severe weather threat Thursday
WAFF 48 simulcasts on these stations during severe weather
First Alert Storm Team on the Radio
Sunshine & 60s this afternoon ahead of a severe weather threat Thursday
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast