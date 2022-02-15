HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Windy and warm through Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will be around 70 degrees until a cold front moves in Thursday afternoon.

We continue with a First Alert for Thursday for the possibility of strong gusty winds and locally heavy rain. There is an outside chance for isolated damaging winds with some of the storms Thursday afternoon and evening so just remain weather alert.

Much cooler air will move in for Friday with highs in the 40s with a strong north wind. Over the weekend it stays dry with highs back in the 50s on Saturday and lower 60s Sunday.

