Visit this Boutique Hotel in Florence for a swanky stay

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Located in Florence right above Turbo Coffee and Greasy Hands Barbershop is the GunRunner Boutique Hotel.

When guests walk up the stairs of the luxury hotel, they’re met by an open bar and lounge area where bartenders are crafting their next best cocktails and locals are lounging in the leather chairs that surround a fireplace and Alabama memorabilia.

The 10 suites are all inspired by the unique characteristics and characters that make up the Shoals area. Whether it’s the Muscle Shoals Sound or fashion designer Billy Reid, there is a nod to Alabama culture everywhere you look.

Book a stay and see the swanky suites for yourself at GunRunnerHotel.com.

