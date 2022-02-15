Train catches fire in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Athens City officials say the railroad crossing on McClellan St. will be closed to allow a crane to access the train car fire. It is not known how long this may take.

Original: Fire crews were busy in Athens this morning after a train car caught fire.

Athens Fire and Rescue officials say they received a call at 10:07 a.m. that a train had caught fire. When crews arrived on the scene near the McClellan St. intersection, they saw a train with smoke billowing from one of the cars.

Initial reports say the car contained old railroad ties, according to officials. Fire Chief Al Hogan said the intersection is not blocked. At this time, it is not known how the fire started.

