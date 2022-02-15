Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Tennessee man arrested for child sex crimes on Valentine’s Day

The Huntsville Police Department says a man from Tennessee has been arrested after he tried to...
The Huntsville Police Department says a man from Tennessee has been arrested after he tried to meet a child for sex on Valentine’s Day.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says a man from Tennessee has been arrested after he tried to meet a child for sex on Valentine’s Day.

According to police, Ronald Despain Jr., 39, was arrested by HPD’s Special Victim’s Unit after they say he traveled from Tennessee to Huntsville to meet a child under the age of 14 for sex. He was also charged with the electronic solicitation of a child.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be brought. Anyone with information on Despain is asked to call investigators at (256) 327-3807.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Body found in submerged vehicle after Sunday night crash
Morgan County brush fire
Woman killed in Morgan County brush fire
Several crews are on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
Multiple crews respond to business fire
Juvenile killed after shooting in Fayetteville

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
University of Alabama to end mandatory masking, COVID protocols
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey announces grants to help domestic violence victims
The victim has been identified as Janiyah Simmons.
POLICE: 15-year-old Wenonah High School student shot and killed while “playfighting” with loaded gun