Sunshine & 60s this afternoon ahead of a severe weather threat Thursday

Happy Tuesday! Grab your sunglasses, we have a lot of warmth and sun today!

Skies have been clear and should stay that way the rest of the day today. Sunshine and a south wind have allowed us to warm up nicely today will help us climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Wind will be breezy at times, gusting at 10 to 25 mph. Enjoy today because the rest of the week will become a little more chaotic.

Wednesday will be warm and cloudy with moisture increasing. Winds will be gusty on Wednesday with gusts of 20 to 30 mph. A few showers will be possible, but the bigger chance for that will be overnight into Thursday.

The First Alert is out for Thursday due to the potential at strong and severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm again, climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. A strong southerly wind will be with us most of the day as well which will advect moisture into the Valley. Strong and severe storms will be possible during the evening ahead of the cold front. Right now, it looks as though straight-line wind gusts and heavy rainfall are the primary threats, but all forms of severe weather will be possible, including low-end tornadoes. At this point, it is tough to say whether or not we will have enough forcing to bring severe storms. Stay tuned this week as we will keep you up to date with the latest forecast as things become clearer.

These storms will ride in ahead of a cold front which will drop temperatures again for Friday, keeping highs into the upper 40s. From there, it will be beautiful for the weekend as we expect sunshine and temperatures below normal into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.