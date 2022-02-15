Deals
Study: Getting COVID vaccine while pregnant helps protect baby too

By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Babies whose mothers were vaccinated against the coronavirus have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease.

That’s according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found infants are protected for the first 6 months of their lives.

Researchers say pregnant women who got vaccinated later in their pregnancies have an 80% chance of protecting their babies.

That chance reduces to 32% if they got it early on.

The study monitored 379 children who were hospitalized with COVID and other sicknesses at 20 pediatric hospitals between July 2021 and mid-January 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

