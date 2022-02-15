Sparkman High School’s Varsity Cheer wins fourth World Championship

HARVEST, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sparkman High School’s Varsity cheer squad is once again a team of champions.

Under the leadership of Coach Kaitlin Longino, Sparkman’s Varsity Co-Ed squad competed in the World School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida over the weekend where they won the title of World Champions. This was the team’s 4th time competing in the World competition and their 4th win.

Every year, schools and teams from across the country compete for these titles. This year, Sparkman competed against 34 other schools and took home the top title.

Sparkman competed at both Nationals and World showing off their traditional routine that includes stunts, tumbling, super-elite skills and more, as well as their game-day competition.

Sparkman’s Junior Varsity team placed second in the nation and second in the world at the competition.

