More than 30 acres burned in Keel Mountain fire

Several emergency crews are still on the scene of a brush fire on Keel Mountain that started...
Several emergency crews are still on the scene of a brush fire on Keel Mountain that started Monday.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Several units are on the scene of a brush fire, the same fire that burned nine acres Monday.

According to fire officials at the scene, the fire has been active since 3:30 p.m. Monday. They say no structures are near the fire but the fire has been burning for an extended amount of time. One firefighter did injure their leg while responding to the fire Monday.

Crews we spoke to at the scene say the fire has burned more than 30 acres since it started earlier this week. They also say the fire has begun to split into what they call branches. An Alabama Forestry helicopter is en route to the fire so crews can have an aerial view of just how bad the fire is.

Several brush fires have happened in the Tennesee Valley recently. Also on Monday, a person was killed during a fire in Morgan County.

Paint Rock, Keel Mountain, New Hope, Woodville and Owens Cross Roads volunteer fire departments all responded to the fire Tuesday morning.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update you if we learn any more information.

