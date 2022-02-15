Millions in COVID funding to be allocated in Marshall County for road repairs, animal shelter

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County animal shelter is one step closer to being renovated, thanks to millions in COVID-19 relief funding from the American Recovery Act.

The Marshall County Animal advocates have been pushing for a new shelter for quite some time now.

Last week, Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said they learned they would be able to use $10 million of their $18 million American Recovery Act COVID-19 relief dollars after the rules were relaxed.

“This has been a win, win for the people of Marshall County, and it has made my job and the commission job a lot easier since they put so many restrictions on it. It made it hard on us to figure out where we could spend it,” said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.

Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says now the rules on spending allow them to use the money for revenue replacement on general government-type items.

This includes $1.5 million for each county commissioner to spend on road and bridge projects.

At the top of the list of roads is Union Grove Road after a portion collapsed during last December’s storm.

District one commissioner Ronny Shumate says the funding is a blessing, and they are waiting on permits to start repairs.

“The public is going to see a lot of work going on. A lot of these projects, it’s hard for the public to see where the money is going,” said Hutcheson.

$500,000 worth of upgrades will now go to the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

“Right now, we’re going to build new office space for the employees. We will put new restrooms in; an office space, a sally port outback, and new insulation inside the shelter. We are going to get a company to come in and re-drain the floors.”

Back in July, the commission approved to move forward with the renovation project. Hutcheson said they have been waiting for bids to be completed, with new designs.

Money was set aside for the project, which Marshall County Animal Advocate Angie Moon said could be used, to purchase a new shelter.

“I think that’s a band-aid fix, and it’s something they are doing to get them out of hot water with the community that cares about the animals,” said Moon.

Most importantly, Moon said a new building will help reduce the spread of disease.

“They have had parvo in that shelter, and that is so easily spread, and a proper new ventilation system helps with that,” said Moon.

Volunteer fire departments will also receive five P25 radios that will cost more than $7,000to help them when responding to emergencies.

“Each volunteer fire department didn’t have the funds to purchase them, so this will be very beneficial to the volunteer fire department and rescue squads here in Marshall County,” said Hutcheson.

Hutcheson said after bids go out; renovations are expected to start in 6 to 8 weeks on the animal shelter.

