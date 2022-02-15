Meet the father who is writing poetry for his son on social media

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Poetry is a beautiful art form that’s been practiced for thousands of years. But the way people are writing it certainly has evolved.

“A living poem” is what author Joseph Fasano calls the work he’s putting together for his newborn son. However, he is taking a very 21st-century approach, writing new lines to the poem each day on Twitter.

Under the name @stars_poem, Fasano writes lines of the poem for his son and shares them with the rest of the world. Fans follow and read along as Fasano talks about the sad and scary things life sometimes brings, but also the wonderful moments as well.

Fasano is the author of many other books and poetry. You can learn more about him and read his work at JosephFasano.net.

