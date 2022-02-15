Mayor Marks finding solutions for Athens Utilities late fee problems

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) -We’re on your side, following up about a concern affecting thousands of Athens Utilities Customers.

A few weeks ago we told you that customers were being charged late fees, even though they were sending in their payments in on time.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks says they’ve found a couple solutions that they are working to put in place now.

He says they take this very seriously and are working hard to correct the issue.

“It’s happened in my family. We are doing bill pay through our bank, and suddenly we get late charges,” Mayor Marks said.

Mayor Ronnie Marks says there are a few reasons for this. First, customers and banks are sending checks to Birmingham, then those checks are sent to a processing center in Atlanta.

But because of mail delays checks are arriving long after being postmarked.

“You’re trying to make ends meet every month and then you get a late charge, when you’ve done what you think needs to be done. Regardless of wherever the issues fall, it’s our issue. We’ve got to try to do everything we can to try to get it fixed,” Marks said.

Mayor Marks says many banks are also mailing physical checks once the customer pays via bank draft.

“It looks to me like a bank in this day and time would do an electronic download, e payment and it drop into the payment system, instead of saying, ok, you physically look at these checks and we cut a check back to Athens Utilities. That’s not a good way to do business,” he explained.

Mayor Marks says electronic processing for bank drafts is exactly what PNC bank is working to make happen, and payments will soon start going straight to the processing office in Atlanta, instead of arriving in Birmingham first.

These solutions are a relief for some Athens Utilities customers.

“High five mayor marks. It really helps the people that have to mail it in and is not able to get out and go and pay in person or doesn’t want to pay the charge to pay online. A lot of us have limited income, so this is great news,” Monica said.

“If you have problems and you don’t resolve your issue, please reach out to us and let us know what they are without going through Facebook. That would be really helpful if we could come at it front end,” Marks said.

Mayor Marks encourages anyone getting charged with late fees incorrectly to email Athens Utilities at: customeraccounts@athens-utilities.com

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.