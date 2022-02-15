Madison County Schools transitioning to masks optional
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Schools will transition to “Level 0″ masks optional starting Wednesday, Feb. 16.
According to MCSS, the decision comes as our school district continues to see a drop in positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff members.
“Currently, we have a positive case percentage of one-fifth of a percentage point (0.20%) as a district, which falls well below the masking requirement of one-half of a percentage point (0.50%) for five consecutive school days,” said MCSS.
Below are key points regarding “Level 0″:
- Traditional Learning with masks is optional but highly recommended.
- Per TSA, face masks are required for all students and staff when riding/driving a school bus.
- Parents conduct a student wellness check, including temperature, prior to sending a student to school. Students with temperatures of 100° or greater should stay home.
- Employees self-screen for symptoms before departing for school.
- Reinforce good hygiene measures such as handwashing, covering coughs, and face coverings.
- Schools will continue enhanced cleaning and disinfection of school spaces.
For more information regarding the transition click here.
