Madison County Schools transitioning to masks optional

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Schools will transition to “Level 0″ masks optional starting Wednesday, Feb. 16.

According to MCSS, the decision comes as our school district continues to see a drop in positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff members.

“Currently, we have a positive case percentage of one-fifth of a percentage point (0.20%) as a district, which falls well below the masking requirement of one-half of a percentage point (0.50%) for five consecutive school days,” said MCSS.

Below are key points regarding “Level 0″:

Traditional Learning with masks is optional but highly recommended.

Per TSA, face masks are required for all students and staff when riding/driving a school bus.

Parents conduct a student wellness check, including temperature, prior to sending a student to school. Students with temperatures of 100° or greater should stay home.

Employees self-screen for symptoms before departing for school.

Reinforce good hygiene measures such as handwashing, covering coughs, and face coverings.

Schools will continue enhanced cleaning and disinfection of school spaces.

For more information regarding the transition click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.