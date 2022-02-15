Deals
Emergency crews are responding to fatal wreck on I-65 near the River Bridge

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal wreck between an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian on I-65 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers are on the scene of a fatal accident. The accident occurred on I-65 just south of the River Bridge, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

DPD says southbound lanes are temporarily shut down at this time. Motorists are asked to use caution in this area.

Update as of 4 pm: Officers have reopened one southbound lane of traffic.

Expect delays at this time.

WAFF 48 is monitoring this wreck and will update this story as we learn more information.

