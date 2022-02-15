Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

POLICE: 15-year-old Birmingham girl shot and killed while “playfighting” with loaded gun

The victim has been identified as Janiyah Simmons.
The victim has been identified as Janiyah Simmons.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says a 15-year-old girl from Birmingham was shot and killed in Bessemer.

The victim has been identified as Janiyah Simmons.

Police were called to the 300 block of 30th Street South in Bessemer just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Bessemer Police say Janiyah and an 18-year-old male were “playfighting” with a loaded gun when it went off and shot Janiyah.

She died a short time later UAB.

Police say the 18-year-old stayed on the scene when the shooting happened. He is in the Bessemer City Jail and he is cooperating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Body found in submerged vehicle after Sunday night crash
Several crews are on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
Multiple crews respond to business fire
Morgan County brush fire
Woman killed in Morgan County brush fire
Juvenile killed after shooting in Fayetteville

Latest News

Several emergency crews are still on the scene of a brush fire on Keel Mountain that started...
More than 30 acres burned in Keel Mountain fire
48 Follow-Up - Feb. 14, 2022
Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
Community rallies around Shoals teen
Community rallies around Shoals teen