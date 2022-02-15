Charges dismissed against man who allegedly hit parents with car

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged after allegedly attacking his parents with a car and sending them to the ICU has had those charges dropped according to newly released court documents.

Sean Travis was charged with several charges including attempted murder back in 2019. Earlier this month, a judge dismissed the attempted murder charge.

In September 2019, Athens police say Councilman Frank Travis called 911. Officers responded to his home and found him and his wife, Sharon Travis, injured outside.

They were taken to Huntsville Hospital’s ICU for treatment of their injuries. Officers said the initial investigation determined the couple sustained injuries during a domestic situation with their son, 33-year-old Sean Travis, who hit them with a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.