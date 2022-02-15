Athens High School Cheer wins big at National Cheer Competition

ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Athens High School is celebrating a big win by its cheer squad!

Led by Coach Nicole Stockman, Athens’ Varsity Squad placed second at the National High School Cheer Championship in Orlando, Florida over the weekend. Every year, schools and teams from across the country go head to head for the chance to win a title.

This year, Athens placed second in three different competitions, a big win for a fairly new competition team.

“It really means a lot to the girls who started our competition team at Athens because we’ve had a program for such a short amount of time. It really feels great to come back to Athens and bring it all home,” said cheer captain Marie Hutton.

Athens’ Varsity also competed in the Game Day competition placing 11th in the nation while the Junior Varsity team placed second in the Game Day Competition.

The Athens Middle School Cheer squad also placed second in the nation under the coaching of Allie Walker.

