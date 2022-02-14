Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Woman arrested, charged with endangering child

The Florence Police Department says a woman was arrested after police found her passed out in a...
The Florence Police Department says a woman was arrested after police found her passed out in a car with a child inside.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department says a woman was arrested after police found her passed out in a car with a child inside.

Morgan Parker, 24, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a synthetic drug and public intoxication, according to police. Officers say Parker was found passed out inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Bed, Bath, and Beyond in Florence at about 9 p.m. Friday.

After police noticed Parker asleep in the vehicle, officers saw a small child in a car seat. Police say they were able to wake Parker up after several attempts. She showed signs of impairment after she woke up and drugs were found in the vehicle, according to officers.

The Department of Human Resources was called and the child was turned over to a family member, police say.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One victim dead after Scottsboro bar shooting
Sheriff’s office warns residents of new ‘Amazon scam’
WAFF Power Outages
Officers investigating after driver leaves scene of utility pole crash
Car submerged near Hobbs Island Road
Emergency crews respond to car submerged underwater in Huntsville
The Tuscumbia Police Department is asking for your help after a family reported a man missing...
Police asking for the public’s help in locating man

Latest News

Source: AP Images
Sports gambling in Alabama and the Super Bowl
48 Follow-Up - Feb. 11, 2022
Suspect killed in Oxford Officer involved shooting FA
Suspect killed in Oxford Officer involved shooting FA
Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games