Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Warmer & breezy for Tuesday; First Alert for Thursday

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fair skies will stay in place for the evening and overnight hours, a light SE breeze will keep temps just a little bit warmer in the lower 30s with areas of patchy frost for Tuesday morning.

Temps will rebound back into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday with breezy south winds gusting over 20 mph. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers will develop for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The FIRST ALERT is out for Thursday, February 17th, for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms and the threat of flash flooding. One to three inches of rainfall will be possible on Thursday.

Cold air will follow Thursday’s severe weather and flooding threat with Friday’s highs back in the 40s. Saturday looks like sunshine and cool 50s, upper 50s return by Sunday. Warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s are in the forecast for next week, rain chances will increase starting on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One victim dead after Scottsboro bar shooting
Body found in submerged vehicle after Sunday night crash
Sheriff’s office warns residents of new ‘Amazon scam’
WAFF Power Outages
Officers investigating after driver leaves scene of utility pole crash
The Tuscumbia Police Department is asking for your help after a family reported a man missing...
Police asking for the public’s help in locating man

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Monday afternoon's weather forecast
48 Frist Alert Forecast: Cold start to the week but warmth and storms return
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Monday morning forecast
Cold & frosty start today; Warm & humid late week with a chance at strong storms Thursday