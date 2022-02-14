Warmer & breezy for Tuesday; First Alert for Thursday

Fair skies will stay in place for the evening and overnight hours, a light SE breeze will keep temps just a little bit warmer in the lower 30s with areas of patchy frost for Tuesday morning.

Temps will rebound back into the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday with breezy south winds gusting over 20 mph. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers will develop for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The FIRST ALERT is out for Thursday, February 17th, for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms and the threat of flash flooding. One to three inches of rainfall will be possible on Thursday.

Cold air will follow Thursday’s severe weather and flooding threat with Friday’s highs back in the 40s. Saturday looks like sunshine and cool 50s, upper 50s return by Sunday. Warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s are in the forecast for next week, rain chances will increase starting on Tuesday.

