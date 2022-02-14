Deals
Want your face on a cookie? Sweet Shananagins Cookies can get it done

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - From her kitchen in Huntsville, Shannon Cummings is using a new tool to elevate the cookies you eat.

Sweet Shananagins Cookies is based in Huntsville and while Cummings does pipe a pretty design on delicious sugar cookies, she is also using a cookie printer to bring all kinds of designs to life.

If you want a design from the cookie printer, you can order cookies and marshmallows with custom logo designs or pictures on them. For regular cookies, Cummings doesn’t hold back on her artistic skills when it comes to the design. Either way you order, these cookies are sure to impress.

You can also find fun DIY cookie kits from Sweet Shananagins that look fun for your kid’s party or even a night in with friends and family.

Sweet Shanagins Cookies is the only business in the area that has a cookie printer. You can order on the Sweet Shananagins website or message the company on Instagram or Facebook.

