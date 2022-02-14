University of Alabama in Huntsville plans to replace plaza with student union

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is planning to demolish the Executive Plaza and replace it with a student center according to City Councilmember Bill Kling.

It’s a major structure off of Sparkman Drive. Kling says the University of Alabama in Huntsville is making way for a big student union.

The council member says UAH leaders are paying the City of Huntsville’s Public Works Department $2 million to demolish the massive plaza. “We have the time and resources where public works can come in and help UAH and I think this will help them get their project underway much quicker,” said Kling.

UAH leaders say they’re still formalizing their plan and it would need to get approval by the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System.

