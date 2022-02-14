Suspect dead following officer involved shooting in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead following an officer involved shooting in Oxford early Monday morning.

It happened around midnight after Oxford police say a suspect stole a vehicle at gunpoint.

A pursuit began during which the suspect reportedly began firing at offices along I-20.

Officers involved in a pursuit that started from a vehicle stolen at gun point. Officers were fired upon on I-20 several times by the driver. Suspect was shot by OXPD as they returned fire at Airport Road and Al. Hwy. 21. Driver is deceased at the scene. No officers injured. — Bill Partridge (@ChiefBPartridge) February 14, 2022

The suspect was shot as officers returned fire at Airport Rd and AL. Hwy 21. The driver was killed at the scene. No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

