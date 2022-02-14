Deals
Strict visitation guidelines at Huntsville Hospital

One visitor per patient for entire stay at the hospital
WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many think the omicron variant wave is slowing down in Alabama, but there are still thousands of new cases every day and thousands more are still in the hospital.

At Huntsville Hospital, some of the visitor restrictions are as tight as they’ve ever been, a patient can only have one person visit during their time in the hospital. That one person can visit as often as they like, but they can’t bring anyone else.

Huntsville Hospital leaders say this is all in an effort to limit exposure to both the patients and staff in the building and the visitors themselves.

This policy has been in effect since December 31, 2021, when there was over 200 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals in Madison County. That number hasn’t changed much since.

Leaders say there’s not just one statistic or variable that dictates their visitation policy. “We look at a lot of factors: transmission rate in the community, state numbers, how it looks in the E.R., if we’re being bombarded by patients, how the flu and fever clinic look, it’s a combination of all these things that help make a decision,” said President of Huntsville Hospital, Tracy Doughty.

Doughty says there are plenty exceptions to this rule, patients and their visitor just has to talk to the staff nurse.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

