Sports gambling in Alabama and the Super Bowl

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least 17 million people are expected to place a bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl online or in person at a sportsbook, according to the American Gaming Association but that’s not the case here in Alabama.

With sports betting being illegal in Alabama, this means a lot of Alabamians cross state lines to Tennessee or Mississippi to go place their bets.

Take Billy Clemons for example who’s sport betted before in Tennessee.

In Tennessee, sports betting has produced 242.4 million dollars in gross revenue since launching in November 2020.

Also in 2020, Gov Kay Ivey commissioned a study that found a lottery, casinos and AL sports betting could raise up to $700 million for the state.

Money he believes would benefit the state of Alabama.

“It’s just something we’re losing. We need it here,” said Clemons.

A comprehensive gambling bill that includes the creation of six casinos, sports betting and a lottery passed the Senate. However, it never even came up for a vote in the House.

The Alabama Track Owners Association launched an ad campaign this year to encourage lawmakers to pass this legislation.

Robert Kennedy Jr. with the association said that last year’s legislation would have given the four tracks the power to become casinos.

“So our belief is given the fact that right now you can do betting on pari-mutuel races, dog races and horse races, here in the state of Alabama, we believe that Alabamians should be able to bet on a record sports betting weekend right here in the state of Alabama,” said Kennedy Jr.

The Alabama Legislature is currently in its annual legislative session. Right now, there is no legislation ticketed for the November 2022 ballot.

