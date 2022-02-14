Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Police: Man suspected of stabbing 11 people in Albuquerque

Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department discusses Sunday's stabbing spree. (Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people in the city.

The incidents were reported at multiple locations on Sunday, including the downtown area and near the University of New Mexico.

Police say the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife. The victims were taken to several hospitals, and are all in stable condition.

Police say two victims were critically injured, and some were treated and released.

Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told TV station KRQE that the stabbings “appear to be random.”

Police did not identify the suspect Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One victim dead after Scottsboro bar shooting
Sheriff’s office warn residents of new ‘Amazon scam’
WAFF Power Outages
Officers investigating after driver leaves scene of utility pole crash
The Tuscumbia Police Department is asking for your help after a family reported a man missing...
Police asking for the public’s help in locating man
Car submerged near Hobbs Island Road
Emergency crews respond to car submerged underwater in Huntsville

Latest News

Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.
Giuliani may cooperate with Jan. 6 probe, reports say
Community comes together to celebrate NFL kicker's trip to Super Bowl LVI
Fort Payne holds watch party for native playing in Super Bowl
Car submerged near Hobbs Island Road
Emergency crews respond to car submerged underwater in Huntsville