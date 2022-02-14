Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after a Monday morning wreck in Cullman County, according to county coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened on HWY 31 near Hurricane Creek Park at 7:41 a.m. Feb. 14. The wreck caused a blockage on the road and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or the identities of the victims. There is an open investigation into the wreck and we will continue to update this story as we learn more about the situation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.