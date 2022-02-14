Multiple crews respond to business fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several crews are on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.

According to Huntsville Fire, crews received a call of a possible fire at McElroy RVs on Jordan Ln. just after 10 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. According to HFD’s district chief, at least three trailers caught fire but the building did not receive any damage and no one was injured.

Officials say the hardest part was emergency crews having to maneuver around trailers and getting them unlocked. An investigation into how the fire started has been opened.

