Juvenile killed after shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Fayetteville Police Department says it has opened a homicide investigation after officers responded to a shooting on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the scene near the area of Bellview Ave. and Robertson St. at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers say they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. They were later pronounced dead at the scene. Two adults were also injured, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Fayetteville Police at (931) 438-7771.

