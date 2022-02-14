Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Juvenile killed after shooting in Fayetteville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Fayetteville Police Department says it has opened a homicide investigation after officers responded to a shooting on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the scene near the area of Bellview Ave. and Robertson St. at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers say they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. They were later pronounced dead at the scene. Two adults were also injured, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Fayetteville Police at (931) 438-7771.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One victim dead after Scottsboro bar shooting
Body found in submerged vehicle after Sunday night crash
Sheriff’s office warns residents of new ‘Amazon scam’
WAFF Power Outages
Officers investigating after driver leaves scene of utility pole crash
The Tuscumbia Police Department is asking for your help after a family reported a man missing...
Police asking for the public’s help in locating man

Latest News

Several crews are on the scene of a business fire in Huntsville Monday morning.
Huntsville RV Fire
Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Source: AP Images
Sports gambling in Alabama and the Super Bowl
48 Follow-Up - Feb. 11, 2022