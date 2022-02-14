Deals
Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage in Big Cove area

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in the Big Cove area Sunday from Miller Lane to Old Big Cove Road.

Crews are also responding in the area from GreenMountain Road to Highway 431. HU says the cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

