Huntsville musician gets tranparent about mental health in new music

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Alex Hendrix has been making music in north Alabama for about 10 years.

This year, she released a brand new song on Valentine’s Day.

“The Girls you Loved Back Then” is a moody love song that takes listeners into a relationship with someone who deals with mental illness.

“It focuses a lot on the feeling of being mentally ill in a relationship and not feeling like you’re ever going to measure up to the normal version of people that they’re used to,” said Hendrix. “So, it’s a lot of self-deprecation, it’s a lot of concern and a lot of, ‘Am I ever going to be loveable?’ I think that’s something a lot of people relate to, especially on Valentine’s Day, even if they don’t say it, even if they’re in a relationship.”

Hendrix says a lot of her songs are about her personal struggles with mental illness and hopes she can help others to feel seen and heard.

“I think that you can be lovely, and wonderful, and happy and you can also be sitting there going, ‘Am I ever just going to be enough for anybody?’ And it’s kind of both, and that’s what I try to be transparent about,” Hendrix explained.

You can listen to “The Girls you Loved Back Then” on Spotify, iTunes, Youtube and more. Hendrix also shares about her music and more on mental illness on her Instagram, @alextrieslife.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.