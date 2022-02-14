Huntsville city spokesperson says “nothing more to report” on deadly trench collapse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -We have new information about a deadly trench collapse at John Hunt Park.

This happened in September of 2021.

For months, we have been asking when crews would be back at work after a deadly trench collapse at John Hunt park.

We went by Monday and saw that crews are back to work.

In September, when workers were installing a new storm drain pipe, the trench suddenly collapsed trapping three men, killing one.

Fifty-five year old Bobby Green never made it home.

We have been asking Kelly Schrimscher, director of communications, for the city of Huntsville for months about the investigation.

She told us the city hired an outside consultant to investigate. In an email last week, Schrimisher said “the city did have safety equipment in place and there is nothing more to report.” She also said work resumed at the site several months ago.

She said the consultant was hired for insurance purposes and she said it was standard procedure in an industrial accident.

She didn’t elaborate on what specific safety equipment was in place, nor did she tell us who the outside consultant was, or what the city paid them. She also did not explain what the consultant found, which was likely paid for by tax dollars.

