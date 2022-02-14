Fort Payne holds watch party for native playing in Super Bowl

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - “Who Dey” is not something you would normally hear in Alabama, in the land of “Roll Tide.” But, the people who live in Fort Payne can’t help but celebrate their own playing in the Super Bowl.

“It’s been fun to watch that hometown hero,” said owner of Vintage 1889 Lynn Brewer.

McPherson was born and raised in Fort Payne.

“I watched this kid grow up. Then he makes it big like this. It’s something that does your heart good,” said Fort Payne Resident, Steve Nelson.

Brewer held a watch party to celebrate the Bengals kicker.

“We aren’t usually open on Sundays, and that would be the only reason to celebrate one of our local heroes,” said Brewer.

“WHO DEY” is an odd sound in Fort Payne to hear, but it’s all for number two

“It’s been really funny down here in the south we are yelling so adamantly for someone in Cincinnati. But we are, we love it just because Evan is there,” said Brewer.

“Everybody is here for him. Not this ball game,” said Nelson.

People like Nelson, who lives in Fort Payne not only want Evan to be remembered for his athletic abilities but also his character.

“Every bit of success he has gotten he gives it to God. You just couldn’t meet a nicer person,” said Nelson.

Despite the Bengals’ loss, the people of Fort Payne say they are proud.

“All of our businesses have done a really good job. We as a city put up banners on our light poles highlighting Evan McPherson. It just brings a community together. Evan is a winner anyway in our eyes because he has done amazing as the kicker for the Bengals,” said Mayor of Fort Payne Brian Baine.

