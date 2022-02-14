Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Fort Payne holds watch party for native playing in Super Bowl

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had the support of an entire town on Sunday night
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - “Who Dey” is not something you would normally hear in Alabama, in the land of “Roll Tide.” But, the people who live in Fort Payne can’t help but celebrate their own playing in the Super Bowl.

“It’s been fun to watch that hometown hero,” said owner of Vintage 1889 Lynn Brewer.

McPherson was born and raised in Fort Payne.

“I watched this kid grow up. Then he makes it big like this. It’s something that does your heart good,” said Fort Payne Resident, Steve Nelson.

Brewer held a watch party to celebrate the Bengals kicker.

“We aren’t usually open on Sundays, and that would be the only reason to celebrate one of our local heroes,” said Brewer.

“WHO DEY” is an odd sound in Fort Payne to hear, but it’s all for number two

“It’s been really funny down here in the south we are yelling so adamantly for someone in Cincinnati. But we are, we love it just because Evan is there,” said Brewer.

“Everybody is here for him. Not this ball game,” said Nelson.

People like Nelson, who lives in Fort Payne not only want Evan to be remembered for his athletic abilities but also his character.

“Every bit of success he has gotten he gives it to God. You just couldn’t meet a nicer person,” said Nelson.

Despite the Bengals’ loss, the people of Fort Payne say they are proud.

“All of our businesses have done a really good job. We as a city put up banners on our light poles highlighting Evan McPherson. It just brings a community together. Evan is a winner anyway in our eyes because he has done amazing as the kicker for the Bengals,” said Mayor of Fort Payne Brian Baine.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One victim dead after Scottsboro bar shooting
Sheriff’s office warn residents of new ‘Amazon scam’
WAFF Power Outages
Officers investigating after driver leaves scene of utility pole crash
The Tuscumbia Police Department is asking for your help after a family reported a man missing...
Police asking for the public’s help in locating man
Car submerged near Hobbs Island Road
Emergency crews respond to car submerged underwater in Huntsville

Latest News

Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
Car submerged near Hobbs Island Road
Emergency crews respond to car submerged underwater in Huntsville
Learn more about the dollars and cents of NFL contracts
Learn more about the dollars and cents of NFL contracts
Downtown Huntsville could add three new hotels
Downtown Huntsville could add three new hotels