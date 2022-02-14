Fire crews responding to brush fire in Gurley

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews are responding to a brush fire in Gurley Monday evening.

According to the Gurley Fire & Rescue, Keel Mountain Volunteer Fire & Rescue was the responding agency. The fire started on Hillsdale Drive and has spread across five acres. Fire crews are putting up a break to contain the fire.

No structures are affected at this time.

There are no further details at this time, stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

