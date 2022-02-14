Deals
Emergency crews responding to car submerged underwater in Huntsville

Police Lights from MGN(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to reports of a car submerged underwater in Huntsville Sunday night.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, crews responded to the call around 9:19 p.m. Huntsville Fire & Rescue, HEMSI and Madison County Rescue Squad are on the scene located at Hobbs Island Road and Harbor Road.

It is unclear if someone is in the car at this time.

WAFF 48 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

