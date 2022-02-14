Deals
Emergency crews on scene of Morgan County fatal fire

(MGN Online)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a fatal brush fire Monday afternoon.

According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, an active investigation is underway after one person was killed in a fire. Deputies and other agencies are at the scene on Nelson Hollow Rd. in Somerville.

Morgan County brush fire
Morgan County brush fire(WAFF)

Deputies are asking the public to use caution if they plan to travel in the area.

This is a breaking news situation and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

