Cold & frosty start today; Warm & humid late week with a chance at strong storms Thursday

Happy Monday & Valentine’s Day! Grab you winter gear because it is cold this morning!

A frigid start to the day today across the Tennessee Valley as someone must have broken Mother Nature’s heart. Temperatures are into the teens and low to mid 20s this morning with clear skies. Sunshine will stay abundant all day, but it won’t do too much to warm us up. Today will be one of the coldest days of the week with high temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. Wind today will be westerly near 10 mph.

Day by day we will warm up with winds turning to the south by Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be into the low 60s with the upper 60s expected by Wednesday. Humidity will be on the climb as we move into the week as well.

The First Alert is out for Thursday due to the potential at strong and severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Warmth and wind will line up on Thursday to bring the threat for severe storms during the evening. Right now, it looks as though straight-line wind gusts and heavy rainfall are the primary threats, but all forms of severe weather will be possible, including low-end tornadoes. Stay tuned this week as we will keep you up to date with the latest forecast as things become clearer.

These storms will ride in ahead of a cold front which will drop temperatures again for Friday, keeping highs into the upper 40s. From there, it will be beautiful for the weekend as we expect sunshine and temperatures below normal into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

