City setting up new hotels to attract large conventions

Downtown Redevelopment Authority approving several hotels
WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville city leaders are prioritizing bringing in tourists and visitors to the area. They are helping bring in brand new hotels to downtown Huntsville.

They want to bring large conventions into the city according to Mark Harbarger, the chair of the Downtown Redevelopment Authority. He says the Von Braun Center is ready to host them, the city just needs more places for guests to stay. “If you have a convention that draws in 2,000 people you can imagine what they’re gonna spend in restaurants and lodging, said Harbarger. “So, the taxes that will come from those types of visits is enormous to the city and it is of great interest to the city leaders.”

The Downtown Redevelopment Authority has the ability to abate taxes for projects heading to the area. Harbarger says they consider a lot of different qualities when they approve a project, mainly long-term investment in the area.

They’ve already voted to abate taxes for at least two hotels. One is already completed: the Curio Collection by Hilton on Jefferson St. It was completed and open for guests in August 2021.

The second one is still under construction at Holmes Ave. and Jefferson St. It was greenlit in Jan. 2020 but it was put on the back burner for pandemic-related reasons according to Harbarger.

The City of Huntsville leaders just presented a potential Marriott Autograph hotel to the Downtown Redevelopment Authority. They plan on bringing the $45 million project to South Monroe St. Harbarger says the hotel is set to have 200 rooms and the largest Starbucks in the state.

The Authority will vote on the project at their next meeting. Harbarger says he expects it to pass.

